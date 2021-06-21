iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.2% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.29. The company had a trading volume of 20,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,554. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.83 and a 52-week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

