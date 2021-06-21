iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Epstein & White Financial LLC’s Largest Position

Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 32.9% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $112,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $418.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $418.97. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $300.11 and a one year high of $425.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

