iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,920 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 27.7% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.81 on Monday, hitting $419.58. 111,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,346,294. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $418.97. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $300.11 and a one year high of $425.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

