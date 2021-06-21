iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 106,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,498 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $143.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.70 and a 52 week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

