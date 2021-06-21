iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,582 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 121,248 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,442,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS stock opened at $102.27 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $110.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.74.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.