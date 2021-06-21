J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.
Shares of JBHT stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.69. 442,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,470. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $115.40 and a 12-month high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.01. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03.
In related news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
