J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.69. 442,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,470. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $115.40 and a 12-month high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.01. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

