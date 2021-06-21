Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Down 26.9% This Week

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $167,355.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.76 or 0.00664154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00078935 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00038457 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

JRT is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

