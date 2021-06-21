JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.95

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

JCDXF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

