Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of GasLog Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $3.21 on Monday. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.64 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 452,244 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.10%.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

