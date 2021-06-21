Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Associated British Foods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.89.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASBFY. Grupo Santander raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

ASBFY stock opened at $32.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.