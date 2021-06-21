Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Apartment Income REIT in a report released on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $47.18 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,491.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $2,343,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $3,786,000. Finally, B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,434,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

