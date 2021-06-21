Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BeyondSpring Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BeyondSpring in a research note issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BeyondSpring’s FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of BYSI stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. BeyondSpring has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.54.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 87,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

