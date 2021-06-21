Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UDR in a research note issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

UDR stock opened at $48.23 on Monday. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in UDR by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of UDR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

