Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bruker in a report issued on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRKR. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $72.29 on Monday. Bruker has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 298.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,780,000 after acquiring an additional 510,017 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth about $480,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

