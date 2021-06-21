Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Centene Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centene in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $71.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Centene has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Centene by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $9,947,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.