Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.15) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.47). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRTK. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $346.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.56. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $333,330.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $166,665.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 491,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,186.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,107 shares of company stock worth $573,338. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

