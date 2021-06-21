Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Safestore Holdings plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Safestore in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safestore’s FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safestore currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

SFSHF stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. Safestore has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.11.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

