Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €28.43 ($33.45).

A number of brokerages recently commented on JEN. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of ETR JEN opened at €23.60 ($27.76) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €24.61. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 52-week high of €30.22 ($35.55).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

