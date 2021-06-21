Jetcoin (JET) 24 Hour Volume Tops $585,033.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. Jetcoin has a market cap of $487,648.30 and $585,033.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00054947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020020 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.39 or 0.00671552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00079228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

