Jill M. Short Sells 20,092 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $36.13. 527,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,558. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

