Jiuzi Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on June 28th (NASDAQ:JZXN)

Jiuzi’s (NASDAQ:JZXN) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 28th. Jiuzi had issued 5,200,000 shares in its IPO on May 18th. The total size of the offering was $26,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Jiuzi’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ JZXN opened at $7.69 on Monday. Jiuzi has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $49.01.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

