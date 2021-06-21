JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Shares Up 7.3%

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)’s stock price shot up 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.51 and last traded at $15.51. 27,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 480,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

JOAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JOANN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Get JOANN alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

In other news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 47,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $540,168.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth $259,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth $504,000.

About JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.