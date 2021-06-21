John Dabiri Sells 34 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Dabiri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, John Dabiri sold 103 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.15, for a total transaction of $67,068.45.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $8.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $737.09. 16,752,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,938,151. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $356.00 and a one year high of $775.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $632.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVIDIA’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.37.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

