Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will post sales of $22.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.76 billion to $22.58 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $18.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year sales of $91.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.16 billion to $93.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $96.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.45 billion to $98.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.98 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $426.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

