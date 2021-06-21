JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 34,158 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 695,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.68% of Cimarex Energy worth $41,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,939,000 after purchasing an additional 262,132 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,094,000 after buying an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,859,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,191,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,683,000 after buying an additional 155,410 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XEC opened at $64.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

XEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lowered Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

