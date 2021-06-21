JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $44.14 Million Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 941,148 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.08% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $44,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 26,286 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 371,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 140,696 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $2,119,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $877,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDRX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

