Juggernaut Price Reaches $1.47 on Exchanges (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $58.17 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for $1.47 or 0.00004609 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00056734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00022062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.01 or 0.00683388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00041024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00080601 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars.

