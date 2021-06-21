JulSwap Price Down 31% This Week (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. JulSwap has a total market cap of $15.76 million and $795,361.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 31% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00048350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00113374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00138607 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,300.32 or 0.99452780 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003106 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 461,744,356 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

