Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Down 5.5%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) traded down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.09 and last traded at $27.15. 80,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,615,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 3.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 35.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

