Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Down 5.5%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) traded down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.09 and last traded at $27.15. 80,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,615,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.
Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 3.68.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.