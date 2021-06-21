Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,463 ($84.44) and last traded at GBX 6,449 ($84.26). Approximately 184,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 232,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,436 ($84.09).

JET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £100.06 ($130.73).

The stock has a market cap of £9.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,878.27.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

