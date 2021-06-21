JustBet (WINR) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One JustBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $2,853.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

