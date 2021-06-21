Kadena (KDA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.43 Million

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001169 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kadena has a market cap of $47.68 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00050534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00118324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00148979 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,849.81 or 1.00131016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,329,887 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

