Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Kape Technologies Plc (LON:KAPE) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 304 ($3.97). Approximately 222,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 346,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 302 ($3.95).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 306.70. The stock has a market cap of £680.46 million and a PE ratio of 29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

