Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Trading Down 1.1%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.49. Approximately 12,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 19,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17.

About Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY)

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; mobile banking services; and digital banking.

