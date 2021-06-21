Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 694 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.4% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.13. 9,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,931. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $180.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

