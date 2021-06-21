Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 221.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,546 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,119. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $383.80. 6,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,970. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $295.40 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $169.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

