Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 2,320 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $307.24. 18,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,198. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.25 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.96.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

