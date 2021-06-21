Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $3.52 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 460.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $2,045,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,429,147 shares of company stock worth $100,451,401 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.01. 75,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,085,369. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.87. The stock has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

