Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after purchasing an additional 875,180 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,950,000 after buying an additional 613,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,815,000 after buying an additional 731,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,673,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,436,000 after buying an additional 159,241 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded up $1.39 on Monday, reaching $135.91. 16,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,545. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

