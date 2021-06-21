Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,973 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.4% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in NIKE by 12.4% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 26.9% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

NIKE stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.36. The company had a trading volume of 22,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,509. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.16. The company has a market cap of $204.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.57 and a 1 year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

