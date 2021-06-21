Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 660 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.4% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.46.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $171.58. 45,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,116,959. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.47. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $311.75 billion, a PE ratio of -68.97, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

