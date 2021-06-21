KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

KAZ Minerals stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. KAZ Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.62.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

