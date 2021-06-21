Keep Network (KEEP) Hits Market Capitalization of $163.41 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $163.41 million and approximately $35.46 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 41% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00055336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00021062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.25 or 0.00650668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00078768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

KEEP is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 535,642,351 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.