Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 492.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,765 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Kellogg worth $16,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,489,000 after purchasing an additional 106,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,204,000 after purchasing an additional 354,082 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,255,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kellogg by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after purchasing an additional 413,570 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Kellogg stock opened at $63.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.96. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $5,340,876.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,667 shares of company stock worth $27,392,305. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

