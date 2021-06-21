Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kelt Exploration in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Kelt Exploration’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KEL. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.32.

Shares of KEL opened at C$3.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$624.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$1.34 and a 12-month high of C$3.62.

In related news, Director David John Wilson purchased 501,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,202,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,927,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,025,496.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

