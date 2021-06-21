Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €15.00 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.65) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 50.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.04 ($12.99).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EOAN traded down €0.11 ($0.13) on Monday, reaching €9.99 ($11.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,582,830 shares. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company has a fifty day moving average of €10.14.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.