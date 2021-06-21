KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HXL. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $60.64 on Monday. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,045,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,714 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after acquiring an additional 31,886 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,814,000 after acquiring an additional 244,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

