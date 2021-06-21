KeyCorp Weighs in on Stitch Fix, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SFIX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $59.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.58. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.07 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,698,000 after acquiring an additional 454,401 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,922,000 after acquiring an additional 705,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,133,000 after buying an additional 172,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,771,000 after buying an additional 783,345 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,403,000. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $487,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $1,485,765.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at $687,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,776 shares of company stock worth $16,134,738 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

