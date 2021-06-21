Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.88 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will post sales of $4.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.93 billion. Kimberly-Clark posted sales of $4.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year sales of $19.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $19.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.06 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMB opened at $128.69 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

