Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.88 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will post sales of $4.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.93 billion. Kimberly-Clark posted sales of $4.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year sales of $19.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $19.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.06 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kimberly-Clark.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE KMB opened at $128.69 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.17.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.