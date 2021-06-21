Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $55,536.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $115,321.53 and approximately $55,536.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00049863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00115813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00145278 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,552.80 or 1.00092084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

